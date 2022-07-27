IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 57,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

