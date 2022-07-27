IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20.

See Also

