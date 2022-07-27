IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $396.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.