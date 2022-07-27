IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

