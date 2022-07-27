IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Insider Activity

Booking Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,795.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,965.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

