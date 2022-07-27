IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

