IFG Advisory LLC Sells 735 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

