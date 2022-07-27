IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

