II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Cut to $58.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Price Performance

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $75.05.

Institutional Trading of II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in II-VI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.