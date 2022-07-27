Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.78 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$57.13 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$72.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.06.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.