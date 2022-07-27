Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires 5,046 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.16 ($24,074.89).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 41 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($179.81).

On Monday, June 13th, Andrew Beach acquired 42 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($182.17).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Beach purchased 42 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($182.67).

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 360 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 366.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.59. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £481.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,161.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

