Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.