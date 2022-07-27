Intel (INTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q2 guidance at $0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Intel has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $107,067,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 51.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.