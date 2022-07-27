Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) versus Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Critical Analysis

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Intel 7 11 5 0 1.91

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.15, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Intel has a consensus price target of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Intel.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 13.99 $2.35 million $0.05 358.00 Intel $79.02 billion 2.02 $19.87 billion $6.02 6.47

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 3.33% -179.10% 6.30% Intel 31.68% 21.67% 12.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Intel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

