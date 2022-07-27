International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.95.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Stock Down 5.3 %

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

