International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 108,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

