Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Intrusion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTZ opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

