Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,625 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,753,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 922.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

