Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.29 and a beta of 0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

