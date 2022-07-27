iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

