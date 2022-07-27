iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

