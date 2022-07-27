iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

