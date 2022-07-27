iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.