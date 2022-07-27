iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.47% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $167,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.65 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

