Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $342.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

ITCB opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.