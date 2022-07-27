ITOCHU Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.66 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ITOCHU in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITOCHU’s FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $56.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

