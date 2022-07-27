Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 14,390 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 105,132 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $293.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

