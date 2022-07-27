JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Trading 0.3% Higher

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

JATT Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,848,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

