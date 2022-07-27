Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.81. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALT. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

