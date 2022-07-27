Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
Grifols Trading Up 0.6 %
Grifols stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
