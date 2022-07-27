John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £149.49 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp acquired 99 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($180.11).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 9th, David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($13,988.31).
- On Thursday, April 28th, David Kemp acquired 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,131.57).
John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 149.85 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 136.32 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.21).
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
