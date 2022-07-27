John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £149.49 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp acquired 99 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($180.11).

On Thursday, June 9th, David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($13,988.31).

On Thursday, April 28th, David Kemp acquired 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,131.57).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 149.85 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 136.32 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.21).

Several research firms have commented on WG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 306 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.85).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

