Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 7,800 ($93.98) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £495.85 million and a PE ratio of 3,939.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,556.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,350.86. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,940 ($71.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,800 ($106.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Judges Scientific

In other Judges Scientific news, insider David Cicurel acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($100.30) per share, with a total value of £333 ($401.20). In other Judges Scientific news, insider David Cicurel acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($100.30) per share, with a total value of £333 ($401.20). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($86.87), for a total transaction of £72,100 ($86,867.47).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

