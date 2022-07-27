Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 4,240

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,980 ($60.00) to GBX 4,240 ($51.08) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 209.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.42) to GBX 1,413 ($17.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.24) to GBX 3,900 ($46.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,550 ($30.72) to GBX 1,660 ($20.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 1,370.40 ($16.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,507.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,332.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,175 ($86.45).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

