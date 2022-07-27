Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Financial Review

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, meaning that its share price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaiser Group and Sharps Compliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sharps Compliance $76.42 million 2.19 $12.87 million $0.31 27.81

Analyst Ratings

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kaiser Group and Sharps Compliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Compliance 0 5 0 0 2.00

Sharps Compliance has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.59%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Sharps Compliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Sharps Compliance 7.88% 5.48% 3.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Kaiser Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications. The company also provides TakeAway Medication Recovery System that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; Black Pail Program for Rx, a solution with minimal segregation for the disposal of various pharmaceuticals; Inhaler Disposal to collect, transport, and destroy used pharmaceutical inhalers; Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other HD spills; TakeAway Recycle System for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems to collect, transport, and recycle light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, and government agencies, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

