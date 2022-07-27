KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 14,453,209 shares changing hands.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.76.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

