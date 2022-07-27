Keith Butler-Wheelhouse Purchases 426,500 Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse bought 426,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £21,325 ($25,692.77).

Chamberlin Price Performance

Shares of CMH opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Chamberlin plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.12.

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

