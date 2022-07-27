Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Trading Down 1%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

