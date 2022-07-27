Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,480 and sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,328 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $380,955,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.