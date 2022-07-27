KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

