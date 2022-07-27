Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $86.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.13.

KGSPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPY stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

