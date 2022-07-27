Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $233.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.35. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $245.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.