Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by William Blair

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of KTB stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.