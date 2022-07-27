Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by William Blair

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

