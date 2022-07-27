Laboratory Co. of America (LH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America has set its FY22 guidance at $18.25-$21.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LH opened at $246.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.76. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.