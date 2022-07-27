Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $120.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Laredo Petroleum traded as high as $78.39 and last traded at $78.28. Approximately 3,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 856,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.56.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.31 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

