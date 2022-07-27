Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.44. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 7,053 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Energy news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,064,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 352,065 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.