LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
