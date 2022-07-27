Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINCGet Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.26. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 122,704 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $195.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $205,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.