LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 458,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 679,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

LiveRamp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.11.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp ( NASDAQ:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

