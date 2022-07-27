LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 458,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 679,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
LiveRamp Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.11.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
