Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,088 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $396.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

