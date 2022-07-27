LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Shares Up 1.7%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.21. 37,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 487,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

LogicMark Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

